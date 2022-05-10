Town, youth sports association partner with nonprofit to promote inclusivity

The town of Flower Mound is partnering with the Flower Mound Youth Sports Association and the nonprofit Miracle League North Texas to make sure the community has fields that are inclusive for all athletes, the town announced in a recent news release.

Miracle League serves children with physical and mental disabilities, which can cause them to be excluded from conventional youth baseball leagues. Earlier this year, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a project to make sure one of Flower Mound’s fields is better equipped for Miracle League players.

Field 11 at Bakersfield Park, which is currently an all-dirt softball field that is not ideal for athletes with mobility challenges, is being renovated into a dual-purpose turf field that can be used by all, according to the town. Currently in their second season, Miracle League North Texas brings more than 100 athletes with special needs to Field 11 at Bakersfield Park every Saturday morning to play ball. Their current season ends on May 21.

The renovated Field 11 is expected to be completed by the start of the Fall 2022 season, and Miracle League is accepting donations to help fund the project. If you’d like to donate, visit www.miracleleaguentx.com, click the donation button and select field renovation under the fund option.