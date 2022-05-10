Bartonville Town Secretary’s Office wins state excellence award

The Bartonville Town Secretary’s Office, led by Town Secretary Tammy Dixon, recently received the 2022 Texas Municipal Clerks Association Achievement of Excellence Award for the second time.

This award, which covers a two-year period, recognizes excellence in the effective and efficient management of resources in a city secretary’s office, according to a news release from the town of Bartonville. For the current award period, Bartonville was one of 783 cities with members in the Texas Municipal Clerks Association and was one of only 38 cities to receive the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award.

The Bartonville Town Secretary’s office was able to demonstrate eligibility following review of 12 standards included in the evaluation, including: government transparency, Public Information Act, Open Meetings Act, elections, and more. Additionally, a municipality is required by the Local Government Records Act to have three elements of compliance on file with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, which include a records management policy, designation of a records management officer and adoption of local retention schedules.