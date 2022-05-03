Prairie Rose Tattoo succeeds in first year with laid back take on business

After spending nearly two decades working in other peoples’ tattoo shops, Dave Woodard and Josh Williams decided to combine their talents to own a business together. That was one year ago and ever since their Prairie Rose Tattoo in Lewisville has been thriving.

They believe the reasons why include providing traditional Americana tattooing at fair prices in a fun, friendly, comfortable atmosphere.

“We wanted to have the shop be like the shop we worked at previously together (in Carrollton) where it was like friends stopping by to hang out even if they don’t get tattoos,” Woodard said. “We’re kind of old school like a classic tattoo shop. And with our friendly attitude, everyone is welcome here. If it’s a tattoo we can’t do, we’ll send you to the right person.”

“We wanted a cool, fun, positive environment,” Williams added. “And we’re right down the road so you don’t have to travel far from your neighborhood.”

Prairie Rose caters to the changing demographics of people wanting tattoos. Instead of the stereotypical military, motorcycle and criminal clientele, today’s customers can be soccer moms and even grandmas.

The duo started by themselves and have added three other artists and Woodard’s daughter Ashe, who launched a piercing element from scratch about two months after opening.

Williams, who lives in Wichita Falls, works five straight days in the shop followed by five days at home. Woodard and wife Melissa, who handles Prairie Rose’s business activities, reside nearby in Lewisville.

Walking into Prairie Rose today is like stepping into a barber shop. Most customers just drop in and wait to be served. Appointments are accepted but, unlike some shops, are not needed.

“A lot of shops the artists have individual rooms,” Williams said. “We like to keep our environment open and fun.”

Prairie Rose Tattoo is located on FM 407 east of Garden Ridge Blvd. at 1301 Justin Rd., Suite 102, in Lewisville. Find them online at prairierosetattoo.com.

