LETTER: An Open Letter to Bridget Melson

Bridget,

It seems that a lot of people have decided to come on here and talk about you. I figured I would join in and post my thoughts about you, too!

The way you have been treated during your campaign for Mayor of Bartonville has been unnecessary, an embarrassment for our Town and just plain ugly. I have watched men old enough to be your father bow up and repeatedly bully you. I have seen women old enough to be your grandmother yell at you and wag their finger in your face. We have watched people we thought were honorable go door-to-door in our own neighborhood, and the rest of the Town, spreading lies about you. We have witnessed people in a position to stand up against this nonsense choose to do nothing – their silence was truly deafening. Repeatedly, you have had lies spread around Town about you that ranged from just plain laughable to outright attacks on your character.

To be fair…we have also seen many amazing people from Bartonville and surrounding communities show up, encourage you and stand alongside you. To them we are forever grateful.

Through it all you insisted on running a positive campaign. Because that’s just who you are. You have remained the epitome of grace, class and integrity throughout.

Regardless of what the final vote tally is …you are already a winner. After this election is over, you will be able to look in the mirror, smile and be proud of the person you see. Bartonville should be so lucky to have you as their Mayor.

In 27 years of marriage I have never been more proud of you!

I Love You,

Your Husband, Mike

P.S. To my friends & neighbors in Bartonville:

Many of you have asked why I haven’t “jumped in” to defend my wife. I have stayed silent during this fight (no easy task, by the way) for two reasons. First, Bridget is strong enough to handle all this nonsense. Second, it gave everyone an opportunity to see what an amazing woman of character she is! She will do an AMAZING job as our Mayor.

But she still needs your vote. PLEASE GO TO THE BARTONVILLE TOWN HALL ON SATURDAY, MAY 7th AND VOTE FOR BRIDGET.

Mike Melson

Bartonville, TX