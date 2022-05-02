News from Double Oak Town Hall — May 2022

Double Oak citizens will elect three council members on Saturday, May 7. The three seats are for two-year terms. Five residents have filed for the three seats, and the candidate order on the ballot will be Tim Bologna, Connie Schoenrade, Billie Garrett (I), Jean Hillyer, and Patrick Johnson. The three candidates receiving the most votes will be sworn in at the May 16 Town Council meeting.

A Double Oak candidate forum, sponsored by The Cross Timbers Gazette and moderated by Bob Weir and Max Miller, with time-keeping assistance from two local boy scouts was held at Town Hall on April 12. The forum was broadcast live on the Town of Double Oak’s Facebook page. Watch it here.

Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3. During early voting, residents can vote at any polling site in Denton County. On Election Day, you must vote at the location designated for your precinct. Check voting times and locations at VoteDenton.gov.

Election Day is Saturday, May 7, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Double Oak Town Hall will be an early voting site and on Election Day will be the voting site for assigned precincts. Please contact Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy with any questions.

Waketon Road Improvement Project



Construction continues on the Waketon Road project as drainage culverts are being installed. Traffic patterns on the Double Oak portion of Waketon Road will remain EASTBOUND ONLY throughout most of the summer as the northern half of the permanent pavement is constructed. Concurrently with this construction, the eastern portion of the roundabout at Chinn Chapel Road is being constructed. Temporary pavement is in place at the intersection of Waketon Road and Chinn Chapel Road in order to facilitate the Flower Mound portion of the roundabout. Please use extra care and drive cautiously through these construction zones.

Double Oak Clean Up & Green Up Day

This year the Double Oak clean-up day will be held in the Crossroads Bible Church parking lot on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Proof of residency is required. Most Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) will be accepted such as aerosols, paint, used oil, pesticides, fertilizer, etc., as will many kinds of electronic waste including televisions, computers, monitors, microwaves, VCR’s, fluorescent straight bulbs and compact lamps (CFL’s). On-site secure document destruction will be provided by Sierra Shred. Sorry, no ammunition, fireworks, explosives, or medications can be accepted.

Memorial Holiday Monday, May 30

Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, is observed on the last Monday in May to remember, honor, and mourn those who died while in service of the United States armed forces. Many people pay tribute to loved ones and the holiday brings many families together, some to decorate cemeteries and visit memorials, as well as hosting backyard BBQ’s and other fellowship. To many people, Memorial Day also signifies the unofficial beginning of summer.

The Town of Double Oak wishes all a Blessed Memorial Day!