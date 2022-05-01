New half day pre-school now enrolling in Flower Mound

Ivybrook Academy Opening in August 2022

Ivybrook Academy, an award-winning half day pre-school experiencing continued growth throughout the United States, is opening soon in Flower Mound and is now enrolling for the 2022-2023 school year.

Ivybrook Academy, based in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, is recognized for its multi-faceted approach to early childhood education. It combines elements of Montessori and Reggio Emilia education with Multiple Intelligence Research, crafting a balanced curriculum with emphasis on creating a continuous cycle of learning, designed to reflect a child’s interests and needs.

“There is nothing like this in the North Texas area,” said Scott Smith, who co-owns the new Flower Mound location with his wife, Julie. “We really see a need for this type of program here. We want young families to see what a difference Ivybrook Academy will make in their child’s educational career. Our school prepares our students by starting them off with a strong foundation will set them up for long-term success.”

Parents themselves, Julie and Scott wish their 5-year-old son, Eli, could have benefited from the progressive curriculum at Ivybrook. “I come from a family of educators and understand the advantages of early education,” said Julie. “Ivybrook’s educational philosophies gives children the respect they deserve as they observe and soak in the world around them. The blended curriculum of Montessori and Reggio Emilia creates an inviting method of engagement for these young minds to be encouraged to learn.”

The Smiths are both professionals who work in software business strategies. Julie and Scott are reflective of the trend in our area regarding the growing number of professionals who are choosing to work remotely. Scott says this is precisely why their Flower Mound Ivybrook location is ideal for families.

“This pre-school is not only a great way for children to be exposed to socialization but parents too,” said Scott. “We are helping families connect by building a community here. Family is an integral part of Ivybrook.”

Ivybrook Academy Flower Mound is located at 3917 Long Prairie Road, Suite 130, Flower Mound. Enrollment for fall half day classes is underway. To learn more about the curriculum, go to ivybrookacademy.com/ivybrook-academy-flower-mound-tx.

