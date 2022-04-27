Heim named head football coach at Guyer

Reed Heim, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Guyer High School, has been named the third head football coach and athletic coordinator in the school’s history, Denton ISD announced Tuesday.

Heim replaces Rodney Webb, who resigned from the position earlier this month to move into athletic administration at a nearby district.

“When Coach Heim joined the Guyer staff a few years ago, I couldn’t help but notice his immediate impact on our Wildcat student-athletes and it was easy to recognize him as a great program fit,” said Joey Florence, Denton ISD Athletic Director. “His coaching acumen and experience both at the high school level and collegiately prove that he’s ready to step in and lead this program and continue the hardworking excellence we’ve come to expect from our programs at Guyer, both academically and athletically.”

Heim has an extensive coaching resume that includes coaching high school and college-level programs for the past 20 years, according to a Denton ISD news release. After a standout playing career at Austin College, where he was a three-time All-Conference linebacker and a two-time Academic All-American, he began his coaching career as the linebackers coach at the Virginia Military Institute in 2003. He also had stops at SMU and Baylor where he was a defensive assistant for three seasons.

Throughout his coaching career, standout defenses have been the calling card for Coach Heim. As a position coach, he has coached numerous all-conference award-winning linebackers and led top defensive units both in the Big 12 and the Pac-12 conferences, according to the district. In his two seasons at Guyer, his defensive units have helped lead the program to a state semifinal game and a state championship game. Coach Heim’s defense also produced the 2021 Class 6A all-state defensive player of the year.

Coach Heim earned his bachelor’s degree from Austin College and his master’s degree from Baylor University in health, human performance & recreation.