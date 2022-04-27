1 man drowns in Lake Lewisville, another unaccounted for

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team responded to two separate drowning incidents in/near Lewisville Lake on Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the LFD dive team responded to a reported drowning in Clear Creek at Greenbelt Park on the northwest edge of Lewisville Lake, according to Matt Martucci, spokesman for the city of Lewisville. A 77-year-old man fell into the water while fishing, according to the Denton Fire Department. The current was rough and fast, and dive team crews didn’t have a good location to dive, and the man had not been found when crews had to suspend their search Tuesday night.

“It’s believed that if the man did drown, his body was carried downstream (to Lewisville Lake) by the current,” Martucci said.

LFD is working with other agencies Wednesday in hopes of recovering the missing man’s body.

Later on Tuesday, another man drowned near Lewisville Lake Park, Martucci said. About 7:45 p.m., 25-year-old Wendell Allgood Jr. of McKinney was trying to swim after a boat that had gotten away from him when he went under the water and didn’t resurface. The LFD dive team located him in the water around 9 p.m. and administered CPR while transporting him to the hospital, according to Martucci. He was pronounced dead at 9:18 p.m.

Each spring, as area residents head to nearby lakes for recreation, local fire departments urge lake goers to always wear a life jacket when they’re in the water or on a boat.