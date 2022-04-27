Earth Day event in Highland Village rescheduled for this weekend

The Shops at Highland Village’s Earth Day Celebration, originally scheduled for last weekend, was rescheduled for this weekend because of high winds.

The free event is now set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at The Shops at Highland Village. Residents are invited to celebrate with earth-friendly vendors and products, demonstrations and kid’s activities, including:

Learn residential composting techniques and services demonstrated by Turn Compost

Discuss gardening techniques and drought-resistant plant options with the Denton County Master Gardeners Association

Study an observational beehive and bee-keeping tools brought by the Texas Master Bee Keeper Program

Meet a local chicken coop owner and his chickens and chicks

Plant seeds, create bird feeders out of recyclable materials and draw sidewalk chalk art

A reading of the children’s book “Oh! No! I Swallowed a Seed!” by author Carrie Simpson

The Shops at Highland Village will also be giving away tree saplings to attendees who want to plant a new tree at home.