Denton County tax offices to begin rolling closures

The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector’s office will soon begin rolling closures at two office locations due to staffing shortages, the county announced Wednesday.

The tax office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 600, will be closed every Wednesday in May. The tax office in Carrollton, in the Sandy Jacob Government Center, will be closed every Wednesday in June.

On those Wednesdays, residents can still use online payment services, drop box locations and in-person assistance at other offices.

This is not the first time that the county tax office has had to close the west Flower Mound office this year. It was closed in January because of COVID-related staffing issues.

