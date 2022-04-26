Highland Village holding farewell reception for mayor

The city of Highland Village on Wednesday will hold a farewell reception in honor of outgoing Mayor Charlotte Wilcox.

Wilcox was appointed to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2006, then was elected to City Council in 2009 and then elected as mayor in 2014. She is term-limited, and her seat expires next month.

The city will hold a farewell reception “for her leadership and service to our community,” the city said in a statement.

“We are lucky to have had such an extraordinary leader guiding our City,” the city said in a social media post last week.

The farewell reception is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road. The city said that an RSVP is required here.