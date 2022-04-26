Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Highland Village holding farewell reception for mayor

By Mark Smith
Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox

The city of Highland Village on Wednesday will hold a farewell reception in honor of outgoing Mayor Charlotte Wilcox.

Wilcox was appointed to the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission in 2006, then was elected to City Council in 2009 and then elected as mayor in 2014. She is term-limited, and her seat expires next month.

The city will hold a farewell reception “for her leadership and service to our community,” the city said in a statement.

“We are lucky to have had such an extraordinary leader guiding our City,” the city said in a social media post last week.

The farewell reception is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road. The city said that an RSVP is required here.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

