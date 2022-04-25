Denton County to hold Hazard Mitigation Plan public meeting

Denton County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday evening to gather public input for updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide a project overview from H2O Partners, consultant to the project, and solicit information from citizens, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Public input will help the project team to analyze potential hazards affecting residents and recommend possible actions to reduce their impact. Hazards included are high winds, tornado, winter storm, hail, flood, drought, wildfire, dam failure, extreme heat, lightning, and expansive soils.

The goal of the Hazard Mitigation Plan is to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards by identifying and implementing cost-effective mitigation actions. Mitigation is defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects, according to the news release. The Hazard Mitigation Plan includes Denton County and the cities/towns of: Argyle, Aubrey, Bartonville, The Colony, Copper Canyon, Cornith, Cross Road, Denton, Dish, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Hackberry, Hebron, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Justin, Krugerville, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lakewood Village, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northlake, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Ponder, Providence Village, Roanoke, Sanger, Shady Shores and Trophy Club.

The public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Denton County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Drive in Denton, in the third floor Conference 2020 Room. A public participation survey is available at: https://h2o.surveysparrow.com/s/denton-county-hazard-mitigation-plan-update/tt-bc5890