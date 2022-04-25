DCTA holding public meetings about fare and service models

The Denton County Transportation Authority will hold several public meetings over the next couple weeks to get feedback from riders, businesses and the community on the future of fixed route, GoZone and fares.

Efforts to analyze Connect Service, GoZone service and fare models are ongoing, according to a DCTA news release. The agency is considering updates to both service and fare models to improve access to services and increase efficiency, such as:

Updating fixed routes to maximize efficiency and ridership.

Updating GoZone service to improve access.

Updating fares and pricing to best meet the needs of our passengers.

Everyone is welcome to provide feedback, but the agency is “particularly interested in hearing from current and former riders, social service agencies and clients, transit dependent riders and local employers.”

The public is invited to attend one or more of the public meetings. Virtual Town Hall Meetings are scheduled for the following days:

Friday, April 29 at noon

Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m.

The first meeting was held at 9 a.m. Monday. Online meetings can be accessed by visiting dctafeedback.net.

An in-person meeting is being held at 6 p.m. on May 11 at the Downtown Denton Transit Center. Staff will also be available to take comments at community outreach events, online at dctafeedback.net , and by survey. Public feedback will be presented to the board this summer for consideration. The public comment period wraps up on May 17.