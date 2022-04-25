Toasted Yolk Cafe celebrating grand opening in Highland Village

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is celebrating the grand opening of its Highland Village location on Monday.

Located at 3020 Justin Road, the new neighborhood eatery will offer reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics, as well as a full–service bar, online ordering, curbside pick-up, several flat-screen TVs, a new outdoor patio and a scratch kitchen, according to a company news release. Plus, to represent Toasted Yolk’s support of Highland Village, a one-of-a-kind commissioned mural inspired by the local communities will be painted at the location.

“We’re thrilled to bring our unique, chef-driven menu to the Dallas area and can’t wait to open our doors to the Highland Village community,” said Franchisee Joe Arnett. “In addition to outstanding service and delicious scratch food, we offer a welcoming atmosphere — perfect for a boozy brunch with friends or a great time with your family. We can’t wait to become part of the Highland Village community!”

Toasted Yolk’s southern comfort food menu features fan-favorites like its famous Churro Donuts, Cowboy Scramble, West Coast Arnold and Club Sandwich. Guests can enjoy a full bar with everything from classic mimosas and frozen Bellinis to bloody marys, Rise ‘N’ Shine Punch for gin fans and Jackie’s Morning Rita.

Highland Village’s Toasted Yolk will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new café’s opening marks the first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 20th overall.

