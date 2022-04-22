Weir: Denton mayor running for reelection

Among the many candidates running for elective office positions on May 7th is Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth who is running for reelection to a second term. During an event for the Mayor at the Wells Fargo Bank building in downtown Denton, the site of the proposed Brown on the Square upscale boutique hotel, I asked him to come over for an interview on the subject of his reelection. Mayor Hudspeth provided the following short bio:

“Gerard Hudspeth was born and raised in Denton, where he attended Denton High School and earned his Associates Degree from NCTC & bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas (UNT). After volunteering for many years on the Denton Planning and Zoning board, Gerard was elected to serve two terms on the City Council representing District 1. In 2019, his fellow Council Members selected him as Mayor Pro Tem.

“In May of 2020, the City of Denton had an historic vote. You see, Denton was created the same year, 1869, that Congress voted to amend the US Constitution to give African Americans the right to vote. In May of 2020, Denton elected its first African American Mayor, Gerard Hudspeth.

“Gerard and his family have always had a passion for giving back to the community and that drive led Gerard to become a volunteer with both CASA and Mentor Denton to help serve at-risk kids and ensure they are provided every possible opportunity for success. Gerard is also active with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis, Denton Chamber of Commerce, and the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Professionally, Gerard sales technology and provides project consulting.

“Gerard and his wife, Diane, have been married for over 15 years and are proud parents of four wonderful daughters. His favorite book is Joseph: A Man of Integrity and Forgiveness by Charles R. Swindoll.”