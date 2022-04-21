Argyle adds positions to Municipal Development District Board

The Argyle Town Council this week approved an expansion of the Municipal Development District Board, adding two new places.

The MDD Board promotes the recruitment of new businesses, the retention and expansion of existing businesses, and preserving Argyle’s rural character and sense of community. There were five places on the board, and during Monday’s Town Council meeting, Places 6 and 7 were added, according to a news release from the town.

Applications are now open for the new seats, as well as terms in Places 4 and 5, which are expiring in May. Applications for any of the four positions must be submitted by April 27 to be considered for interviews at the May 2 Town Council meeting, according to the town. The MDD Board meets on the second Tuesday of each month, and terms last two years.

Click here for more information.