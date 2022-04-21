Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County sets first fundraiser for relaunch

The first fundraiser for the relaunch of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County will be held this weekend in Coppell.

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he was asked last year to join the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County, which was dissolved about five years ago due to a lack of members and funding, but the organization is looking to relaunch.

“There’s such a high need,” France said. “There are 125 kids on the list waiting for mentors … Oftentimes they form lasting bonding relationships through graduation, college and adulthood.”

France said the organization is seeking a marketing specialist and office space to regain a footprint and presence in Denton County, which is especially important in southern Denton County.

“In our area, we live such blessed lives that most people don’t see the people in need around them,” France said. “We wouldn’t have over 100 kids on the waiting list if there wasn’t that need.”

The first BBBS of Denton County fundraiser in years will be held on Saturday at the Wagon Wheel Tennis and Pickleball Center in Coppell. The “It’s a BIG Dill” Pickleball Event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. $70 per player includes lunch, swag bag and one raffle ticket, and all proceeds benefit BBBS of Denton County. All skill levels are welcome. Spectators can watch for free.

Click here for more information and to sign up.