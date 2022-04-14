Denton ISD approves pay raise

The Denton ISD Board of Trustees this week approved a 3% pay raise based on the mid-point for all paraprofessionals, auxiliary support staff and professional employees.

The approved pay increase includes two parts, according to a Denton ISD news release: a general pay increase for all employees and equity adjustments for employees whose current salary is below the market median. Each teacher and librarian will receive a minimum of $1,850 general pay increase. Teachers and librarians from Pay Grades 1 – 11 and Pay Grades 19 – 25 will receive additional pay due to market adjustments. The added pay for those experience levels affects 2,510 of the district’s teachers and librarians.

“This shows our employees how much we value them as members of our district. Thank you for providing for our teachers and our staff from top to bottom,” said Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson. “This increase across the board is very, very significant as we work through the impact inflation has had on our staff. As we make some tough decisions financially in the district, we are thrilled with your direct support of our staff.”

In the fall, the district’s beginning teacher’s salary will be $58,000.