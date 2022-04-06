Local Boy Scout Troop celebrates six new Eagle Scouts

Boy Scout Troop 265, chartered 50 years ago by Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Flower Mound, celebrated last month six more scouts who have achieved the rank of Eagle.

Kyler Kidwell, Zach Xenios, Sidd Ganti, Nick McClarnon, Paul Rochelle and Spencer Green — all Flower Mound or Highland Village residents — join more than 120 other Troop 265 scouts who have achieved the highly respected rank. Their combined Court of Honor ceremony was held March 12 at the church. Collectively, they have completed 494 camping nights, 170 merit badges and 320 service hours in their troop and the local community, according to a news release from their troop.

Ganti, 19, a graduate of Flower Mound High School, completed an outdoor garden for Briarhill Middle School for his Eagle Scout project.

Green, 18, a senior at Marcus High School, built a spectator safety fence for New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy.

Kidwell, 18, a senior at Marcus, assisted Briarhill with the construction of outdoor benches.

McClarnon, 18, a senior at Marcus, led the building of several owl nesting boxes at McAuliffe Elementary School.

Rochelle, 18, a senior at Marcus, led the construction of benches and desk benches for Lewisville ISD’s Outdoor learning Area.

Xenios, 18, a senior at Marcus, worked with the Briarwood Retreat Center to design and build a land conservation boardwalk at the facility.

Since the inception of the Boy Scouts of America in 1911, only 4% of scouts attain the highest honor of the Eagle Scout rank.