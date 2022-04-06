Former Denton County constable dies

Former Denton County Precinct 3 Constable Jerry Raburn, of Lewisville, has died, according to the county.

He was 79.

Raburn served as a Denton County constable from 1992 until he retired in 2020. Before joining Denton County, he was a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Raburn’s death comes less than six months after the passing of his wife, Avie. According to Avie’s obituary, Avie and Jerry were married on March 3, 1962, and then again on March 5, 1962, “because they had purchased their marriage license in one county, but were married in another and they didn’t want to be the talk of the town, so the second time, they married just across the county line to make it all ‘official.'” The Raburns moved to Lewisville in 1967 and had lived there since. Jerry’s obituary has not been published, as of Wednesday.

Denton County flags will remain at half staff in Raburn’s honor until after his Celebration of Life service on April 19 at Lakeland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Kyle’s Place Journey to Dream and Lakeland Baptist Church.