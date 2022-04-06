Flower Mound teacher, husband write children’s book

Britin Strong, a fourth-grade teacher at Liberty Elementary School in Flower Mound, and her husband Chris recently co-wrote their first book, encouraging kids to use their imaginations and play outside.

What Could Life Be … If You Put Down Your Technology? was inspired by the Strongs’ annual vacations in Broken Bow, according to the Lewisville ISD website. Chris, Britin and their five children spend their days outdoors hiking, fishing, sitting by the campfire and paying board games together.

“When we go to Broken Bow, especially when the kids were younger, we tell them you have one hour in the morning and one hour at night with technology,” Chris said. “The rest of the day is spent outdoors as a family.”

On their trip back from Broken Bow in 2017, Chris and Britin got the idea to write a children’s book together about experiencing life away from technology. Having never written a book before, Britin said they basically wrote the whole book on the drive home by bouncing thoughts and ideas off each other. Within the last year, they decided to turn those thoughts and ideas into a reality and self-publish the book. Throughout the book are colorful illustrations of joyful kids playing outdoors with catchy rhymes about all sorts of activities you can do if you put your technology down.

Britin has been an elementary teacher for 25 years, including 21 years at LISD and the last 16 years at Liberty.

