Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 21 at 3 p.m., a PointBank employee reported that a woman who is not a bank member was trying to cash a fraudulent check and was “getting a little irritated.” She left before police arrived, saying she would just go to “a check-cashing place.”

On Jan. 26 at 3:04 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 377 and smelled marijuana. The “driver was freaking out” and telling the officer not to search her car. The officer asked if there was anything in the car and the driver showed a small baggie of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder. The officer had the driver destroy the marijuana on the scene, and took the pipe and grinder back to the station and destroyed them on camera.

On Feb. 2, a resident reported that someone was trying to scam her. She had searched online how to cancel Amazon Prime and called a phone number that came up. The imposter requested she transfer $2,500 to their account to cancel the service. The resident didn’t have the money so she consulted her friend, who advised it was a scam and to contact police. The fraudulent Amazon scammer kept calling her back.

On Feb. 10 at 1:05 p.m., a driver reported that a man was on the I-35W service ramp at FM 407, trying to stop vehicles and sell jewelry. The responding officer was unable to locate the man.

On Feb. 11 at 8:12 a.m., a resident reported seeing a tractor-trailer run over a stop sign at Stonecrest Road and FM 407 and keep going.

On Feb. 11 at 4:28 p.m., a caller reported multiple mangled mailboxes on Old Justin Road. He then “just noticed his mailbox had been struck and laying on the ground.” But the responding officer observed that the caller’s mailbox “had no damage to it.”

On Feb. 13 at 8:03 p.m., an officer was on a roll after he responded to a report of houses being TP’d on Creekside Trail and spoke to the juveniles that were responsible for the toilet paper caper.

On Feb. 15 at 10:37 a.m., a resident reported that neighbors set up a camera in their bushes and trees to spy on them. The caller may have stated “All I want is to be left alone, in my average home, but why do I always feel, like I’m in the Twilight Zone?”