Lakeside Music Series returns Friday

The Lakeside Music Series — the south Flower Mound development’s tradition of free, live outdoor concerts — returns Friday night, according to a Lakeside news release.

The seventh season of the Lakeside Music Series kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, with the smooth voice and jazzy guitar work of Chant Duplantier, who has appeared at least once in each season. Expect Chant to perform hits from Otis Redding and Stevie Wonder to Hall and Oates and Steve Ray Vaughn.

Sara and Josh Goode, also veterans of the music series, will perform a blend of pop, soul, blues, and R&B when they take the music series stage on April 8. Influenced by Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Aretha Franklin, Sarah’s voice won her praise on Season 10 of American Idol. Josh’s tasteful work on acoustic guitar evokes the stylings of Stevie Ray Vaughn, John Mayer, and Bob Marley.

Lakeside newcomer Rachel Stacy brings her country vibe, voice, and fiddle to the Music Series on Friday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. Her repertoire features a combination of country, blues and Southern rock tunes with Rachel alternating on guitar, violin, and piano.

Floromay Holliday will offer the Lakeside audience their first listen to her contemporary brand of old-school Texas country (think Americana) on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. The South Carolina native’s voice and guitar will feature a blend of country, bluegrass and rock & roll tunes.

The season’s first month wraps up with the high-energy Americana act of Jon Christopher Davis, who has performed at Lakeside since the 2016. Look for JCD to rock out on covers from Johnny Cash to the Eagles.

The Lakeside Music Series takes place in the plaza at Lakeside, 2412 Lakeside Parkway, and is brought to you by The Shops at Lakeside. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or portable chairs. For more information, click here.