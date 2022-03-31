Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:

01/22/2022 – Suspicious Vehicle – Shady Hill Ln – Officer responded to Shady Hill Ln in reference to a suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was seen driving slowly by residences and the occupant was video recording houses. The vehicle was gone on officer’s arrival.

01/22/2022 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Kings Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Kings Road for a traffic violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle netted drug paraphernalia inside. The driver was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia.

01/27/2022 – Arrest/Driving While Intoxicated – Justin Road – Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Justin Road for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle displayed indicators of intoxication while operating the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

01/28/2022 – Fraud ID – Double Oaks Drive – Officer responded to Double Oaks Drive in reference to a Fraud ID. Victim stated he received a notice from a debt collections company on an account that he did not open. The victim advised his identification was used to open a cell phone service account.

01/29/2022 – Lost Property – Cross Timbers Drive – Officer was notified by a delivery driver that he lost a backpack on Cross Timbers Dr. The backpack contained the driver’s personal property. A credit card that was inside the backpack was used to make an unauthorized purchase. The driver was advised to make a fraud report with the jurisdiction he lives in.

02/15/2022 – Fraud ID – Trailing Oaks Drive – Officer was notified by the complainant of a Fraud ID. Complainant stated she received a notice from a debt collections company on an account that she did not open. The victim advised her identification was used to open a credit card account.

02/19/2022 – Suspicious Person – Kings Rd – Officer responded to male sleeping under blankets in a cluster of trees. Welfare check was made on the male. He got up and walked away.

02/19/2022 – Welfare Check – Cross Timbers Drive – Officer responded to request of welfare check on juvenile at residence for an unspecific reason. Juvenile was not in distress or injured and no sign of any disturbance was evident. Resident believes that the caller was possibly intoxicated at the time the request was made.