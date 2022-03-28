Helicopters to conduct aerial operation in Canyon Falls

Helicopters will be conducting an aerial operation Tuesday in Canyon Falls, which will undoubtedly trigger some questions in local social media pages.

According to a news release from the town of Flower Mound, 5 State Helicopters will be airlifting new HVAC equipment onto the roof of the new Argyle South Elementary School, 11800 Denton Creek Blvd. The operation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Residents who want to go to the school to watch the airlift should stay to of the operational area shown on the provided map.