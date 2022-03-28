Grand Park to close for upgrades, themed playground

The town of Flower Mound is planning to close down Grand Park, 6201 Madeline Lane, for a few months for some improvements and a themed playground to be built.

The schoolhouse-themed playground will be a tribute to the Bethel Presbyterian Church and schoolhouse that were built in 1882 near what is now FM 407 and Highland Village Road, a stone’s throw from Grand Park. The themed playground will include synthetic turf surfacing and two play areas, one for children ages 2-5 and one for children ages 5-12, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The project will also include a pavilion with two picnic tables, additional sidewalk around the playground, a grass volleyball court, additional trees and an irrigation system.

Work will begin on April 4, and the park will be closed during construction, which is expected to take a couple of months to complete.