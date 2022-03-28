Monday, March 28, 2022
Grand Park to close for upgrades, themed playground

By Mark Smith
Digital rendering of the new themed playground coming to Grand Park, image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound is planning to close down Grand Park, 6201 Madeline Lane, for a few months for some improvements and a themed playground to be built.

The schoolhouse-themed playground will be a tribute to the Bethel Presbyterian Church and schoolhouse that were built in 1882 near what is now FM 407 and Highland Village Road, a stone’s throw from Grand Park. The themed playground will include synthetic turf surfacing and two play areas, one for children ages 2-5 and one for children ages 5-12, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The project will also include a pavilion with two picnic tables, additional sidewalk around the playground, a grass volleyball court, additional trees and an irrigation system.

Work will begin on April 4, and the park will be closed during construction, which is expected to take a couple of months to complete.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

