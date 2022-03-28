Argyle ISD forming High School Planning Committee

Argyle ISD is putting together a committee to advise the district board about whether the district should add a second high school.

The district is currently experiencing a surge in growth that isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. Argyle ISD has called a $268 million bond election this May to pay for two new elementary schools and another middle school, among other new facilities and infrastructure. The new schools will help address some of the current overcrowding, but more schools will be needed in the near future to keep up with the enrollment surge.

Last week, the district announced that it is forming a community-led High School Advisory & Planning Committee this spring. The committee will include, parents, students, staff and community members, and members will study and evaluate the impact of future high school scenarios related to instruction, enrollment, cost, facilities, transportation and more. Town hall meetings will allow residents to give the committee feedback as they work through the process, according to a news release from the district. The committee will present a recommendation to the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees for consideration.