Weir: Kevin Cox running for Place 4 on Highland Village City Council

Local election campaigns are underway in North Texas! Candidates are running for city and town council seats, as well as election to several school board positions. In Highland Village, there are 3 candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the City Council. One of them is Kevin Cox, who came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and tell them why he’s running for the City Council seat.

The candidate sent the following short bio:

“My name is Kevin Cox, and I am running for Place 4 on the Highland Village City Council. My wife Hannah and I moved here almost 4 years ago but I have been visiting Highland Village since 2012. We have a 3 ½ year old son and an 11-month-old baby girl.

“I’m originally from Ohio and moved to Texas in 2007. I attended The University of Mary Harding Baylor where I earned my Bachelor’s in Exercise Science. I was a strength and conditioning coach at SMU and currently a Project Manager for a Concrete Subcontractor. I was recently selected by the current council to serve on the Highland Village Parks and recreation board before I gave up my seat to run for City Council.

“Our home that we live in has been the family since it was built in the 70s. I am running to represent not just the young families who live here but also the families who were original residents of this city. I want to continue to keep Highland Village the way that it is and stay a desirable place to live and call home.”