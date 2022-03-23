Weir: Carol Kyer running for Flower Mound Town Council

There will be 2 Flower Mound Town Council seats on the May 7thballot, Place One and Place Three. Place One incumbent, Adam Schiestel, who was appointed to his seat in 2021 after the resignation of his predecessor, is running for election to a full 3-year term. His opponent for the Place One seat is former LISD Board of Trustees President, Carol Kyer. Carol came over for an interview to tell voters more about herself, including her reasons for running for the Council seat. She sent the following short bio:

“Carol Kyer and her husband, Mark were lucky enough to land in Flower Mound when they were relocated to Texas in 1992 from the New England area. All three of their children were raised and educated in Flower Mound, have graduated from college, and lead productive lives in the engineering and medical fields.

“During her tenure on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees (1999-2014), Mrs. Kyer held leadership roles of Board Secretary and President. Through the hiring of two Superintendents, she helped guide the 18th largest district in the State of Texas, being responsible for a budget of over $500 million and 6000+ employees. As a PTA volunteer, she developed a passion for non-profits that support families, students, and education.

“Through the years, she worked with a variety of charities in a leadership role, raising funds for Communities in Schools of North Texas, The Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County, The Placke New Horizons Ranch Christmas Party, Youth and Family Counseling, various PTAs, Lewisville ISD Education Foundation, Winning the Fight (WTF), United Way of Denton County, Cross Timbers Rotary, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, RISE Adaptive Sports, and the Fruitvale Tornado rebuild. She has volunteered with Communities in Schools of North Texas (CISNT), since 2002 and is enjoying the third year as President for their Board.”

“Mrs. Kyer has been honored receive several awards, including a Texas PTA Lifetime Award, National PTA Award, and the Flower Mound Citizen of the Year for 2020.”