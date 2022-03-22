Weir: Catherine Vexler running for Place 5 on Copper Canyon Town Council

Copper Canyon voters will be choosing Councilmembers for 2 contested seats in the May 7th election. Place 3 and 5 are the seats that voters will be have a choice between 2 candidates. These interviews are conducted in order to provide voters with some information about those who may be leading their town into the future. One of those candidates is Catherine Vexler, who is running for Place 5.

Katherine came over for a video interview to talk about her background and her reasons for running for a seat on the Council. She sent the following bio:

“Catherine Vexler is President of Quantum Designs and Consulting LLC based in Dallas, TX. Catherine has 31 years’ experience in commercial and residential real estate development including exterior, interior and landscape design, and has been involved in dozens of projects ranging from subdivisions, single family estate homes, retail shopping centers, large scale Class A multifamily interests and restaurants. In addition to the above, Catherine has overseen the day-to-day operations of Mockingbird Properties which has been involved in more than 85 real estate property investment entities throughout the United States and Canada.

“The Mockingbird Group of Companies are a vertically integrated real estate operation that envisions the concepts, acquires, designs, and builds, retail, multi-family, mixed use and high-rise projects. Catherine is often the Project Lead with the Architects and Accounting, as well as coordinates all aspects of construction and inspections. Great Design incorporates something for all the senses and must also include a long-life cycle. It is the difference of taking the time necessary to concept and design then implementing the job properly the first time and being able to follow through to the guest experience which helps drive the revenue of the project.”