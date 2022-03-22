Teen charged with murder of south Denton man

The Denton Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the murder investigation of a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers heard several gunshots coming from the area of Fry Street and responded immediately, according to a Denton PD news release. Witnesses directed them to the 1300 block of West Oak Street, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Curtis Stevenson of south Denton, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video, interviewed witnesses, reviewed anonymous tips, collected evidence and more. They obtained an arrest warrant for Anshawn Phiffer and the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force took him into custody in Dallas around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the Denton police news release. He has been billed into the City of Denton Jail with bond set at $1 million.