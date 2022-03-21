Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Update: Denton County dodges worst of severe weather

By Mark Smith
0
205
Hail in Lantana on March 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Heather Williams)

Storm clouds roll into the Argyle area on Monday evening

7:15 p.m. Update: The worst of the severe weather has passed through Denton County without causing much damage.

A large band of severe weather brought hail, winds and the threat of tornadoes through North Texas on Monday evening. A brief period of rain, wind and small, dime-size hail were reported in the Flower Mound area, but southern Denton County dodged the more severe weather and tornadoes that were reported in other parts of the state.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect through 10 p.m. Monday.

Click here for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

Previous articleEdmondson: Boys & Girls Clubs a perfect fit for Denton County at-risk youth
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.