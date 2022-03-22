Bartonville Town Update — March 2022

Greetings from Bartonville!

I am sure you all join me in welcoming March and putting the cold, icy weather events of February behind us. That said, we know the spring weather can bring tumultuous weather of its own. I highly encourage all residents to register for electronic Town updates by visiting www.townofbartonville.com/stayconnected or by following the Town of Bartonville’s social media accounts on Facebook and Nextdoor.

Denton County Emergency Services District #1 also has a free notification system that shares severe weather watches or warnings for our area as issued by the National Weather Service. A link to sign up for this system can be found at www.townofbartonville.com/ESDalerts.

Please join me in welcoming the latest addition to our Bartonville police department, Officer Wilder. You can meet him in person as we swear him in during our March Council meeting.

The town’s general election is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2021. This is an “at-large” election for Councilmembers Place 2, and Place 3, as well as for mayor. All positions are two-year terms. Bridget Melson and Jaclyn Carrington are running for Mayor, both currently serve on the Council. Matt Chapman and Rachel Neese have filed to run in Place 2, and Keith Crandall has filed as the sole candidate for Place 4.

The candidates represent you, the residents, for what is best for Bartonville. Come meet them and learn more. We are scheduling our “Meet the Candidates” for Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. I want to thank The Cross Timbers Gazette for moderating and the Lantana Community Church, 2200 E Jeter Rd, Bartonville, for providing our location.

With spring comes spring cleaning! Our Annual Spring Clean Up event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9th at the Lantana Community Church. Residents can stop by to shred any unwanted documents, donate used clothing and other items, and safely dispose of bulk items and electronics. This is a good time to clean out that garage and visit with your neighbors.

With warmer weather, you might be making vacation plans. Remember you can register with Bartonville Police Department to request patrol of your home while you are away.

Lastly, don’t forget to adjust your clocks for Daylight Savings time on March 13. This is a good reminder time to also check your smoke detectors and be mindful of those pesky breeding mosquitos and clearing standing water and blocked drainage ditches.