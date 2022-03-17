Local orthopedic surgery center named No. 1 in the U.S.

Surgical Care Affiliates’ Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center in Flower Mound was recently ranked the top orthopedic surgery center in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista.

Newsweek and Statista analyzed more than 4,600 ambulatory surgery centers and identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs. The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September.

Of all the orthopedic surgery centers that were ranked, the Flower Mound center rated highest with a score of 86.8%. Orthopedic Associates partnered with Texas Health Resources and Surgical Care Affiliates in 2013 to build a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center dedicated to orthopedics and spine.