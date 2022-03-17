Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Local orthopedic surgery center named No. 1 in the U.S.

By Mark Smith
0
23
Dr. Jeffery Cantrell in front of the new Orthopedic Associates office in Denton. Photo by Helen’s Photography

Surgical Care Affiliates’ Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center in Flower Mound was recently ranked the top orthopedic surgery center in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista.

Newsweek and Statista analyzed more than 4,600 ambulatory surgery centers and identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs. The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September.

Of all the orthopedic surgery centers that were ranked, the Flower Mound center rated highest with a score of 86.8%. Orthopedic Associates partnered with Texas Health Resources and Surgical Care Affiliates in 2013 to build a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center dedicated to orthopedics and spine.

Previous articleDemolition of Lewisville water tower begins
Next articleHighland Village receives Health Achievement Award
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.