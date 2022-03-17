Highland Village receives Health Achievement Award

Last week, the city of Highland Village was presented with the Gold Level Work Health Achievement Award by the American Heart Association “for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and well-being for the workforce.”

The city is one of about 450 organizations in the county to complete the index assessment this year and received a near-perfect score of 149 of 151, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. The City Council received a presentation about the award during last week’s council meeting.

“This recognition adders the efforts of the human resources department’s work in providing a healthy workplace through such programs as the Wellright wellness initiative that is used by nearly 80% of City employees,” said Mayor Charlotte Wilcox. “The City clearly values the health of their employees and supports their efforts in achieving a healthy lifestyle.”