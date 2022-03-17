Jack Rosenbaum

John (Jack) Austin Rosenbaum, Senior, 74, of Highland Village, passed away peacefully on the morning of February 22, 2022, in Flower Mound. He had struggled with congestive heart failure following open heart surgery in September 2021. Jack was born in Shawnee, OK, to Duard and Mary Troxel Rosenbaum on July 20, 1947. He went to school at Shawnee High School in Shawnee and graduated from Central State University in Edmond, OK, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Art. Jack married Linda Ragan on December 1, 1976, in Claremore, OK. Jack worked in the shoe industry for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Air Force. Jack was honorably discharged in 1970. He was a proud, longtime member of Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound. Jack’s loving kindness, generosity, and unique sense of humor will be woefully missed by his family and many friends and acquaintances. In 2018, Jack retired and spent his time drinking coffee with his brother Steve, perfecting his golf game, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and creating the most organized garage and backyard ever. Jack is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Duard Lee Rosenbaum Jr. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Ragan Rosenbaum, son Jason Christopher Lowrance (wife Ashley), son John Austin Rosenbaum Jr. (wife Kristin); brother James Stephen Rosenbaum (wife Rebecca, their children), Randy (wife Leesa), Randy’s daughter Bailey and Lance (wife Margaret, their children Randi and Ryan); Janice Rosenbaum (widow of brother Duard), their daughters, Barbara Rosenbaum Cabrera (husband Tony) and Stacy Rosenbaum Cook (her children Megan, daughter Lilly) and Chaz (wife Rosie and children); cousins Linda Haynes Cox and family, Scott Haynes and family, Burge Troxel and family, Jim Troxel and family; Debra Ragan (sister-in-law), Benjamin Marshall (nephew and daughter Berkley). He was adored by his seven grandchildren, Wyatt, Rett and Cate Lowrance, and Austin, Addison, Grayson and Weston Rosenbaum. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound, and Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospitals in Denton and Plano. A private interment will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church’s Recovery and Care ministry in Flower Mound.