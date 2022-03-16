Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Denton cafe offering free coffee for St. Patrick’s Day

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of North Point Cafe

Customers wearing green can get a free cup of coffee Thursday at North Point Cafe in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

“We are all Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” said North Point Owner Ali Kohandani of Corinth. “Let’s have fun. Enjoy a cup of coffee with your pancakes or patty melt.”

Delivery and pick-up orders are not included in the special, and no free refills are included. North Point Cafe is located at 2000 West University Drive and is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends. Click here for more information.

