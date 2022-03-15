Weir: Meet Amish Hansoti, President of Denton County Indian Cultural Association

We are blessed to live in a town, a state, and a country, that brings together an assortment of people and cultures from all over the world. Each nationality brings with it a blend of languages, religions, music, dance, clothing, art, food and architecture, all of which forms a brilliant cultural mosaic, which educates and enriches all the other nationalities. Inasmuch as we’re all part of a great melting pot, emanating from ancestors in every continent, it’s important for us to familiarize ourselves with the cornucopia of traditions that have made us the envy of the world.

Flower Mound resident, Amish Hansoti, is President of Denton County Indian Cultural Association (DCICA). I asked him to come over for an interview to tell area residents about an annual event coming up this Saturday, March 19, from 10am to 3pm, at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road in FM. I also asked Flower Mound resident, Jehangir Raja, a member of DCICA, and a candidate for Mayor of FM last year, to accompany Mr. Hansoti in the interview. Mr. Hansoti provided the following additional info on the festival:

“We are non-profit, volunteer-run organization. We had started DCICA in 2008 with the purpose to unite and organize the Indian Community in Denton County and surrounding North Texas area and to celebrate Indian festivals together along with our kids. Our goal is to preserve our cultural Indian heritage.

“At DCICA – we do organize and celebrate festivals like Holi – Festival of Colors, Dandiya Raas – festival of Dance, Diwali – Festival of Lights and we also organize Free Community Medical Camps.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival in India and Nepal. Also, Holi is known as festival of colors and is one of the most liked and one of the most vibrant festivals.

“On this festive day, people play with colors, meet and greet one another, sharing love and creating new beginnings. Holi signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring. It’s a celebration to bring different colors in our lives. Holi is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

“This year on Mar 19th at the Heritage Park in Flower Mound, DCICA in association with Town of Flower Mound parks department and Flower Mound senior center – Jaime Jaco-Cooper, Manager are organizing our biggest ever HOLI – Festival of Colors Celebration. This is a free event – Free Entry, Free Parking, Free Colors, Free Games, Free Popcorn and so much more, and all of the metroplex is invited.

“We will also have DJ music, by our very local talented DJ-Bala, and we will have various food vendors to sell food. There will be Dhols (Drums), Games for kids, Dance performances by Flower Mound Senior Center Team, Children’s parade, where children will parade and throw colors and we will also have major color powder splash. Kids will have a blast during this event!