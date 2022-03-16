Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Lewisville police investigating attempted murder-suicide

By Mark Smith
The Lewisville Police Department is investigating an attempted murder-suicide that occurred on Monday.

A man called 911 around 6:45 p.m. Monday to report that his sister and her estranged boyfriend had been shot in a house in the 1200 block of Palisades Drive, according to news release from a city spokesman. Responding officers found 27-year-old Leslie Sanjuan with gunshot wounds to her head and chest, and 29-year-old Jordan Escobar with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Escobar and Sanjuan were transported to an area hospital, where Escobar was pronounced dead about 11 p.m. and Sanjuana is on life support, according to the news release sent late Tuesday afternoon.

There is a documented history of domestic violence between the Escobar and Sanjuan, according to police.

