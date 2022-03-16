Highland Village to approve water bill adjustments related to water leaks

The city of Highland Village is adjusting the city’s policy relating to residents’ inflated water bills in the event of a residential water leak.

“Typically a water leak is accompanied by a substantially inflated water bill,” the city said in a news release. “As a courtesy to residents, the City has a mechanism to provide a billing adjustments … the adjusted bill will consist of the billed water amount less the calculated leak adjustment amount.”

Last week, the Highland Village City Council approved the first read of the ordinance to adjust the policy. It will approve the adjustment at its next council meeting, according to the city news release. Once it is in place, residents must submit a leak adjustment request within two months following the end of the billing cycle for which the adjustment is requested, and residents are required to have the leak fixed and register for the city’s leak notification service and remain enrolled for a minimum period of time. Residents will be allowed to request a billing adjustment due to a water leak no more than twice.