TreeNewal adds certified arborist as business partner

Argyle-based TreeNewal Certified Arborist announced in February that Wesley Rivers, an experienced certified arborist in North Texas, has joined as a business partner as Vice President of Operations.

TreeNewal President David Gaona met Rivers about five years ago and has been pursuing him to join TreeNewal for three years. Rivers, 44, graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a Forestry degree in 2005 and earned his ISA Certified Arborist certification in 2009. He worked in landscaping and lawn care in Dallas for about nine years; he then worked at Alpine Tree Service and Bartlett Tree Service in Southlake until February this year, ranking top 3 in the North Texas Region and 25th out of 400 certified arborists as a top producer in the USA.

“He is the missing link we have not had,” Gaona said. “I respect his tremendous amount of character, passion for our industry, care for people, sustainability of trees and the environment. I feel we’re completely aligned spiritually and in business, and I couldn’t ask for a better business partner.”

Rivers said he liked his old job, which is why it took so long to convince him to join TreeNewal.

“It took quite a bit to get me to leave because it was such a good situation,” Rivers said. “My decision to leave didn’t have anything to do with Bartlett; I just felt like this was a better opportunity.”

Rivers said he was drawn to Gaona’s creativity, ability to think out of the box, positive attitude, and believes that together, they could provide great customer service, tree work, and a great place to work as the business grows.

Rivers is Vice President of Operations and leading TreeNewal’s customer service, production, plant health, and the team of certified arborists.

“It’s a lot, but he’s very capable of handling that,” Gaona said.

For support with the health of your trees, call (817) 769-7197 or visit www.treenewal.com to connect with the ISA-Certified tree care team.

About TreeNewal: TreeNewal provides expert, sustainable tree care services for residential and commercial property owners in North Texas. As a family-owned business, TreeNewal offers its customers the confidence and safety that comes from working with fully insured professionals. With offices in Southlake and Argyle, our ISA-Certified Arborists will work to understand your specific needs to create a maintenance plan rooted in sustainability, transparency, and integrity that mitigates unplanned expenses, safety hazards, and city compliance issues. Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives.