Flower Mound to host Holi Festival of Color

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound will celebrate Holi later this month.

In partnership with the Denton County Indian Culture Association, the town’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Holi Festival of Color on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. The community is invited to “celebrate the arrival of spring, the end of winter and the blossoming of love,” the town said in a news release.

During the festival, participants will throw colored powder in celebration of Holi, and the festival will also include a children’s parade, where kids will parade through a group of people throwing colored powder. More children’s activities and games, a community mural, food trucks, a DJ, live performances and more are also being planned.

The event is free and open to all.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

