TxDOT to remove trees at FM 407 and Hwy 377

The Texas Department of Transportation recently informed the town of Argyle that it will remove all of the large trees in the northeast corner of FM 407 and Hwy 377 soon.

TxDOT has begun clearing land in Argyle ahead of its Hwy 377 widening project, and the tree removal “has been anticipated for a while,” Town Administrator Rich Olson said in his weekly FYI newsletter last week. “The new paving and grading limits require their removal.”

It is not known when the trees will be removed, but it is expected to be soon, Olson said. The town is trying to convince TxDOT that not all of the trees have to go, though.

“Staff has requested a meeting with TxDOT in an effort to save at least a few trees.”