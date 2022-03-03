Thursday, March 3, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Man wanted for quadruple homicide apprehended in Denton County

By Mark Smith
0
32
Jeremy Michael Lenoire, photo courtesy of the Denton County Sheriff's Office

On Wednesday, a man wanted for a quadruple homicide out of Portland, Oregon was apprehended by law enforcement in Denton County, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

The DCSO conducted a fugitive investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Portland Police Department at his home in Frisco. Jeremy Michael Lenoire was arrested without incident on warrants for four counts of murder, two counts of burglary and two counts of robbery, according to a DCSO news release. Lenoire allegedly was armed with a firearm during all the offenses.

Lenoire is being held in Denton County Jail without bail pending extradition to Multnomah County, Oregon. Jail records show that in 2016, when Lenoire’s address was listed in Aubrey, Lenoire was arrested by the University of North Texas Police Department on a DCSO warrant for possession of brass knuckles.

Previous articleDenton County AgriLife: Houseplant Secrets
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.