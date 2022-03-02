The decline of COVID-19 in Denton County is accelerating

COVID-19 cases are rapidly declining in Denton County, according to the health department’s latest update.

During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said that there’s a “dramatic decline” of COVID-19 transmission around the state, country and globe, and the decline in Denton County is “particularly fast.”

“In seven weeks, we went from 14,000 (cases in a week) to 400, a remarkable decline and really something to be celebrated,” Richardson said.

Test positivity is also “way, way down” from the peak of the Omicron surge.

As of Tuesday, there are 43,116 active cases in the county, a number that will continue to drop quickly. The total countywide COVID-19 death toll is now 791.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Denton County Judge Andy Eads expressed gratitude for the good news of the decline in cases, but he also wanted to remember those who died of COVID-19.

“I think it’s important that we be mindful that 791 Denton County residents lost their lives to COVID,” Eads said. “That is a significant loss to our population and to the vitality here of our county.”

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges community members to:

Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible

Test five days after exposure or if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Isolate, quarantine, and wear a mask when recommended

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.