Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 13, a woman received a notification on her phone that there was a tracker on her vehicle. She left it at the police station overnight as a precaution.

On Dec. 30, a man called police to report that his wife said a stop sign had been cut down. The responding officer found that “the stop sign is still very much at this location.”

On Dec. 31 at 5:46 p.m., a woman called police to report a man tried to sell her drugs at CVS. The man left before police arrived and no evidence, such as a 30-foot long receipt, was discovered.

On Dec. 31 at 8:45 p.m., a resident reported that their Ring Doorbell alerted them that someone was snooping around their front porch with a flashlight. They thought he was looking for packages to steal, but it turned out to be a man trying to pick up a check from his co-worker’s house, and he went to the wrong address.

On Jan. 13 at 10:57 a.m., a caller reported construction workers playing music very loudly on Lamp Post Lane in Harvest. The responding officer told the workers that there were people in the neighborhood who work nights or have babies, and asked them to turn the volume down. They said they would.

On Jan. 13, a woman came to the police station and said that after eating at Texas Roadhouse in Denton the night before, she found a tile tracker in her purse. She didn’t know who put it there but wasn’t overly concerned, and wanted police to take the tracker.

On Jan. 15 at 6:33 a.m., a resident on Kensington Way reported that a work truck drove through the subdivision, but they aren’t allowed to begin working until 7 a.m. An officer spoke to the man driving the truck. He and his crew were waiting in their vehicles until they could begin at 7.

On Jan. 18 at 6:13 p.m., a woman reported that she passed another driver, who then tailgated her, passed her and hit the brakes in front of her before getting out and slapping her. The caller tried to follow the despicable driver, described as a white woman wearing pajamas driving a white Tahoe, but she lost sight of her.