Flower Mound Taekwondo students win big at national tournament

By Mark Smith
Front (left to right): Perrin Drye, Oliver Drye Middle (left to right): Andrea Apostolova, Jonathan Stephens, John-Paul Stephens, Bill Mischke (Owner & Lead Instructor) Back: Daniel Apostolov, Riley Jarboe, Roger Jarboe, Michaela McPherson Photo credit: Flower Mound Taekwondo

Front: Oliver Drye
Middle (left to right): Andrea Apostolova, James Mason, Dylan Bright, Perrin Drye, Allison Vanegas, Jonathan Stephens
Back (left to right): Roger Jarboe, Riley Jarboe, Daniel Apostolov
Photo credit: Flower Mound Taekwondo

Seventeen Taekwondo students from Flower Mound won more than 40 medals at the Taekwondo America National Tournament last month.

The tournament took place Jan. 28-29 in Nashville, where 670 competitors, ranging in age from 4 to over 50, from 47 Taekwondo America Schools participated in a variety of competitions. The Flower Mound students won medals in three individual competitions — board-breaking, forms and sparring — and one team competition.

“Our students never cease to amaze me,” said Bill Mischke, owner and chief instructor at Flower Mound Taekwondo. “Their drive and determination is inspiring.”

The Flower Mound Taekwondo Demo Team placed second in the Demonstration Team Competition, during which groups present a six-minute long performance created and choreographed by team members.

“I am so proud of all of our students,” said Mischke, “and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

