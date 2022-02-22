Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 1 at 3:12 p.m., a driver on Hwy 377 reported that the vehicle behind him was tailgating him and honked at him whenever someone slowed down in front of him. The caller was told to pull over, and when he did, the honking tailgater flipped him off and cussed at him as he passed.

On Dec. 1, a resident called 911 to ask police to come out and tag cars parked in the street. The caller first wanted police to tag a neighbor’s vehicle parked in front of their house, even though the neighbor has been told not to. The caller also reported another vehicle in front of a neighbor’s house that hasn’t moved in days. The homeowner in question told the responding officer that it was his grandson’s car parked in front of his house. The officer advised him to move the vehicle to avoid further complaints.

On Dec. 1, an 11-year-old boy called 911 because he fell off his bunk bed and was home alone and in pain. His parents were at church but came home when they heard. Paramedics recommended the boy be taken to a hospital for X-rays.

On Dec. 2, a resident came to the police department to ask them to be aware of any possible suspicious vehicles around her home because of an “upcoming article she did with VP Pence.”

On Dec. 2, a resident reported that their pig has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving.

On Dec. 4 at 8:41 p.m., a resident in Harvest Townside reported a suspicious man going through a new home construction area with a flashlight, which turned out to be an elderly man wearing a headlamp looking for his cat.

On Dec. 7, a caller at Corral City Market reported that a vehicle pulled into the store’s parking lot with a toddler sitting on the driver’s lap.

On Dec. 8 at 4:33 p.m., a woman driving north on I-35W called 911 because a man in a van was flipping her off, “making gun gestures” toward her and trying to get her to pull over. He then got next to her, kept pointing at her, got in front of her (while driving in the middle of both lanes), slowed down and cut her off. She was able to exit the freeway while he continued northbound.

On Dec. 9 at 5:35 a.m., a resident reported a cement truck was doing construction work outside of work hours allowed by town ordinance. The responding officer found the truck was shut off and no workers were working, they were just standing around talking. They were told they couldn’t begin working until 7 a.m., to which they agreed. The caller was upset they were there early and wanted them removed, but the officer explained that they can’t make people leave a public roadway if they aren’t blocking the road or breaking a law.