Monday, February 21, 2022
U-turn lane at Hwys 114/377 to close

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close a U-turn lane at a major interchange in Roanoke for a few weeks.

Weather permitting, crews will close the westbound-to-eastbound U-turn on Hwy 114 at Hwy 377 from 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. March 8, according to a TxDOT news release. Main lanes will not be affected, but drivers should still expect delays and use caution around the interchange.

The lane closure is part of the ongoing major improvement project in which TxDOT is building a bridge for Hwy 114 to pass over Hwy 377.

