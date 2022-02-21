South Denton’s growling prowler arrested

A prowler accused of growling at and exposing himself to south Denton residents has been arrested, according to the Denton Police Department.

Between Sunday and Monday, there were four separate calls about a prowler in the area of Woodbrook Street near South Lakes Park, according to Denton PD. One woman said the man growled at her, another said he exposed himself to her, and another caller said the suspect peered into their window. The suspect quickly fled the area after each incident.

Officers conducted thorough searches and located the suspect early Monday morning, according to the department. Shaun Korpela was booked into the city jail on charges of disorderly conduct and window peeping.